Boko Haram: Borno Police Command takes custody of 536 stolen livestock

The Borno Police Command on Thursday said that it had taken custody of 536 livestock suspected to have been stolen by the Boko Haram insurgents. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri. Chukwu explained that the animals which comprised 370 cows and 157 goats and sheep were recovered […]

The post Boko Haram: Borno Police Command takes custody of 536 stolen livestock appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

