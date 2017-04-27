Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Borno Police Command takes custody of 536 stolen livestock – Daily Trust

Posted on Apr 27, 2017


Daily Trust

The Borno Police Command on Thursday said that it had taken custody of 536 livestock suspected to have been stolen by the Boko Haram insurgents. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.

