Boko Haram: Borno Police Command takes custody of 536 stolen livestock – Daily Trust

Boko Haram: Borno Police Command takes custody of 536 stolen livestock
The Borno Police Command on Thursday said that it had taken custody of 536 livestock suspected to have been stolen by the Boko Haram insurgents. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.
