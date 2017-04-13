Boko Haram kills Soldier in Maiduguri
A military officer has been killed by suspected Boko Haram member in a gun attack on a military checkpoint outside the city of Maiduguri in northeast Nigeria, a military officer and vigilante told AFP Thursday. On Wednesday evening, two male suicide bombers detonated their explosives at a checkpoint in Dalori, a village on the outskirts of Maiduguri …
