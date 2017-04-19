Pages Navigation Menu

Boko Haram: Lack of weapons allowed Military take over from Police- IGP

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has explained why the military took over the police function of maintaining internal security, including in the insurgency-ravaged North-East, because the police lacked sophisticated weapons. The IGP, represented by the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory Command, Abuja, Musa Kimo, said this in his keynote address at …

