Boko Haram: NYSC Set To Reopen Maiduguri Orientation Camp

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday said that it was working towards re-opening its Orientation Camp in Maiduguri following return of relative peace to the state.

The Director-General of NYSC, Suleiman Kazaure, who hinted this while speaking to pressmen in Maiduguri, said the Scheme was keen to re-open the camp following the return of peace to the state ravaged by the Boko Haram insurgency.

H said: “There is relative peace now in the state, so we will like to come back as soon as possible. Remember, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are still occupying the Orientation Camp.”

Mr. Kazaure said the camp would be re-opened once the IDPs were evacuated from it.

“It is only in Borno that our corps members have yet to have their orientation camp in place. “We are ready to start our orientation the moment the state government releases our camp to us,” he said.

Mr. Kazaure commended the corps members serving in the state for their dedication and resilience.

“If you notice, I asked them about their morale and they responded by saying morale high. That is how we measure the psychological frame of the corps members. “Minus the camp, every other thing is in place for them. This means that they are in good spirit, they are doing well”, he said.

