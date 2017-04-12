Boko Haram plans to attack British and U.S. embassies thwarted
Security service unit, Department of State Services (DSS), said on Wednesday it had thwarted plans by Boko Haram militants linked to Islamic State to attack the British and United States embassies in the capital Abuja.
The post Boko Haram plans to attack British and U.S. embassies thwarted appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG