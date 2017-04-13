Boko Haram: Remain vigilant, disciplined – 7 Division GOC, Nani charges troops
Troops of 8 Task Force Division have been urged to remain disciplined and vigilant, as the Nigerian Army intensifies effort to clear the remaining Boko Haram hideouts in the North-East. The General Officer Commanding 8 Task Force Division, Maj Gen Ali Nani made the charge when he paid operational visit to troops of 242 and […]
Boko Haram: Remain vigilant, disciplined – 7 Division GOC, Nani charges troops
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG