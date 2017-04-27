Boko Haram: Troops kill 15 terrorists, several others injured in Borno
Troops of the 21 Brigade on Thursday engaged the Boko Haram terrorists in gun battle at the Sambisa Forest leading to the terrorists recording huge casualties. A statement from deputy director army public relations, Lt Col Kinsley Samuel said, the terrorists paid dearly as the troops neutralized 15 of them and wounded several others. The […]
