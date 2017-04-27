Boko Haram: Troops kill 15 terrorists, several others injured in Borno

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Troops of the 21 Brigade on Thursday engaged the Boko Haram terrorists in gun battle at the Sambisa Forest leading to the terrorists recording huge casualties. A statement from deputy director army public relations, Lt Col Kinsley Samuel said, the terrorists paid dearly as the troops neutralized 15 of them and wounded several others. The […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

