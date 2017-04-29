Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna of “Amar Akbar Anthony” dies at 70

VETERAN BOLLYWOOD actor, Vinod Khanna, known as the heartthrob of Hindi films in the 1970s and 1980s, died on Thursday at a Mumbai hospital. He was 70. Khanna, who was also a film producer and a politician, died at the HN Reliance Foundation hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. He was suffering from cancer. Khanna made […]

