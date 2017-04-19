Bollywood to release most expensive film in 2020

With a budget of $155 million, India’s Bollywood is set to make the longest poem ever written into its most expensive film ever. The figure may seem paltry by Hollywood standards, but it is new territory in Bollywood, where costs for its highest-budget movies barely skim $25 million. Based on the Sanskrit epic the “Mahabharata,” …

The post Bollywood to release most expensive film in 2020 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

