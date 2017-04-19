Bollywood to release most expensive film in 2020
With a budget of $155 million, India’s Bollywood is set to make the longest poem ever written into its most expensive film ever. The figure may seem paltry by Hollywood standards, but it is new territory in Bollywood, where costs for its highest-budget movies barely skim $25 million. Based on the Sanskrit epic the “Mahabharata,” …
