Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bomb blast: 21 persons confirmed dead in Egyptian Church

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  A day set aside to celebrate the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem became a day of mourning in Egypt,  as a bomb was exploded at a church north of Cairo,which killed at least 21 people and dozens left injured who had gathered for Palm Sunday mass, state media reported, in the latest apparent …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bomb blast: 21 persons confirmed dead in Egyptian Church appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.