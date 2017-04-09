Bomb blast: 21 persons confirmed dead in Egyptian Church
A day set aside to celebrate the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem became a day of mourning in Egypt, as a bomb was exploded at a church north of Cairo,which killed at least 21 people and dozens left injured who had gathered for Palm Sunday mass, state media reported, in the latest apparent …
