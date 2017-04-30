BOMBSHELL!! Buhari Was Declared Dead In My Dream – Father Mbaka

Fellow Nigerians,there is a problem.I am listening to Reverend father Mbaka’s live Sunday programme.The programme is live from his church(Sunday church service).

He has a message for President Buhari.According to him,he has never seen him for long and does not even have his number.He was in dream on Thursday and saw President Buhari sick.He travelled to Abuja to go and see him because there was prayer given to him which was meant to safe Buhari’s life.

But the unexpected happened.When he got to Abuja,security did not allow some of Buhari’s relative to see Buhari.

He decided to leave because there is no way they will allow him see Buhari since they did not allow his relative see him.He decided to leave.Immediately he was about leaving,some people came out from Aso Rock after a meeting and said that President Buhari is dead.According to him,the exact thing happened to him to Goodluck Jonathan.When he wanted to rescue him,his security never allowed him.He said but there is a solution.

My people,I have known him for long.He does not lie.His prophecies are real.He said everything in public during today’s preaching in church.Anybody who is very close to Aso Rock should inform the authorities that be.They can contact him

The post BOMBSHELL!! Buhari Was Declared Dead In My Dream – Father Mbaka appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

