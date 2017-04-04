Borno Army Institute upgraded

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—THE Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies has been upgraded to Nigerian Army University of Technology and Environmental Studies, Biu, NAUTESB, the headquarters of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Yusuf Buratai, who disclosed this during the opening ceremony of Chief of Army Staff first quarter conference at the Command’s Guest House, Maiduguri, said: “The university was conceived as a unique one that would be different from conventional universities in Nigeria.”

He assured that the military would do everything possible to protect children and support UNICEF and other NGOs to provide needed humanitarian services to children and victims of insurgency where ever they are.

In his remarks, UNICEF Country Representative, Muhammad Malik, commended the Nigerian Army in providing protection and security for UN agencies and others NGOs to provide humanitarian services in the restive region.

