Borno celebrates first rainfall in 2017

Resident of Maiduguri on Saturday celebrated the first rainfall of the year recorded in the town, expressing relief that the excruciating hot weather would subside, newsmen report.

Newsmen report that some areas like Bulumkutu and Baga road recorded heavy downpour, while Custom and Tashan Bama axis in the state capital recorded drizzles with heavy storm.

The rain, which started around 4:30 p.m and lasted for about 45 minute, followed days of hot weather that hit over 45 degree Celsius.

Malam Nafiu Dansabo, a resident, said the rainfall took everybody by surprise.

“I was never anticipating seeing rainfall at this moment. I guess it was because of the unbearable heat.

“The weather was very hot; even the water in the tap is very hot. I have been sleeping outside for the past one week because of heat,” he said.

Mr Auwal Bashir, another resident, said the heavy downpour was a relief for the people of bulumkutu.

“The heat was something else. This is a sign of fortune in this year’s farming season,” he said.

Mr Friday Nwachikwu, an ice block seller, said he had been making brisk business out of his ice block business.

“I make nothing less than N20,000 on daily basis from the sales of ice blocks; for me, the heat is a big business,” he said.

Mr Adedeji Olatunji, a resident, said he spent about N700 daily, buying ice block and cold drink for his family.

He therefore expressed joy over the sudden change in weather.

