Borno Emir urges Senate to reverse Ndume’s suspension

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Emir of Shani, in Borno State, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi Mailafiya, has urged Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and other senators of the National Assembly to reverse the suspension of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume.

Ndume was suspended last month for his allegations of Corruption against the senate leadership.

The traditional ruler insisted that the suspension of the former senate leader is suspension of not only the people of Southern Borno Senatorial District, but the country as a whole, considering Ndume’s immense contributions to the people of his constituency and his unreserved commitment to always stand by the truth and fight against corruption.

Mailafiya stated this on yesterday in his palace during the official launching/distribution of poverty alleviation materials donated to youths, women and the less privileged by the embattled senator.

Ndume, while addressing the mornach, thanked him for his concern and sustenance of peace and harmony among his subjects.

Ndume told the emir that he was in his domain to distribute poverty alleviation materials to over 200 beneficiaries, in addition to N30,000 cash for each of the 119 APC youth Coordinators, while 119 women are to receive N20,000 each from his Foundation to start up small scale businesses.

The poverty alleviation materials, according to Ndume, comprised 25 Keke Napep (Tricycles), 35 grinding machines, 45 sewing machines, 30 bicycles, 30 Vulcanizing machines among others.

Earlier in his remarks, the APC Chairman of Shani, Alhaji Aminu Saleh, thanked Ndume for identifying with the people at the grassroots and fulfilling his campaign promises.

The post Borno Emir urges Senate to reverse Ndume’s suspension appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

