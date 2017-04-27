Borno: INEC begins CVR in liberated areas
INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission, INEC, will commence Continuous Voter`s Registration, CVR, across Borno State including the liberated town of Gwoza, headquarters of Gwoza Local Government Area. While briefing newsmen at the Borno State headquarters of INEC, the Administrative Secretary, Alhaji Abdulhameed Buba, said the credibility of every electoral process starts with a reliable voters register, […]
