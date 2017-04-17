Borno Monarch Calls for Reversal of Ndume’s Suspension

By Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Emir of Shani in Borno State, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi Mailafiya, has appealed to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and other senators to reverse the suspension placed on Senator Ali Ndume.

Ndume was suspended last month by the Senate after calling for the investigation of both Senators Saraki and Dino Melaye, for which they cleared.

Speaking at the weekend during the official launch and distribution of poverty alleviation materials by the embattled senators to youths, women and less-privileged persons in Borno South, the traditional ruler insisted that the suspension of the former Senate Leader amounted the suspension of the people of Borno South from the Senate.

He said with the suspension, Ndume’s immense contributions to the people of his constituency and his unreserved commitment to always stand for the truth and fight against corruption has been put on hold.

He said Ndume has been very supportive and a crusader to President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption, stressing that, “if Ndume erred on the floor of National Assembly by giving an information which later turned to be unsubstantiated, that does not mean that he committed a crime or breached the constitution that can warrant his suspension.”

The traditional ruler however appealed to the Senate leadership to recall Ndume back immediately, arguing that the ongoing suspension of the senator is a total disregard to he fundamental human rights of the people of his constituency and Borno State, in general.

Ndume who was cheered up by a mammoth crowd, thanked the emir for his concern and effort at sustaining peace and harmony among his subjects. Ndume told the emir that he was in his domain to distribute poverty alleviation materials to over 200 beneficiaries, in addition to N30,000 cash for each of the 119 APC youth coordinators with 119 women receiving N20,000 each from his Foundation to start up small scale businesses. The poverty alleviation materials according to Ndume, comprised 25 Keke Napep (tricycles), 35 grinding machines, 45 sewing machines, 30 bicycles, 30 vulcanising machines, among others.

Earlier in his remarks, the APC Chairman of Shani, Alhaji Aminu Saleh, thanked Ndume for identifying with the people at grassroots and fulfillment of his campaign promises.

He added that the gesture will not only provide job opportunities, but cushion the current economic hardship being faced by the electorate.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

