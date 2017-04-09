Pages Navigation Menu

Borno State government to return 78,000 IDPs back to Nigeria

Posted on Apr 9, 2017

The Borno State Government has said, it is ready to evacuate 78,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back home from Cameroon. The affected IDPs fled to Cameroon at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency in the state. The IDPs had a week ago urged the state government to facilitate their return home or they will …

