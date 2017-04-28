Boroh advocates MDAs partnership for N-Delta devt – Vanguard
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Vanguard
|
Boroh advocates MDAs partnership for N-Delta devt
Vanguard
Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Brigadier-General Paul Boroh (retd), has called for partnership between ministries and agencies to create access to sustainable peace and …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!