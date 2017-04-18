Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele Targeted By Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho wants to test Borussia Dortmund’s resolve to hang on to teen star Ousmane Dembele, according to reports in the Sun.

The France international forward, 19, is currently contracted to the Bundesliga club until the summer of 2021.

Only a huge bid would persuade Dortmund even to think of letting another talented young player move on to a so-called bigger club, especially after only one season.

And if the Bundesliga side refuse to consider offers for Dembele, United have another option in Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic.

Dembele has delivered on his promise this season, helping Dortmund reach the Champions League quarter finals.

And it seems his performances in Germany have caught Jose Mourinho’s eye ahead of the next transfer window.

