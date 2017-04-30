Boxing legends, enthusiasts, hail Joshua for victory over Klitschko
Some boxing legends, as well as enthusiasts across the globe on Sunday, hailed the victory of Anthony Joshua over Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua became the unified heavyweight world champion by adding the WBA belt to his IBF title, with an 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling fight on Saturday at Wembley. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 27-year-old was earlier sent to the canvass in the sixth round,but had Klitschko on the canvas twice in the penultimate rounds, before the referee stepped in.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!