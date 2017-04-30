Boy who runs errands for Boko Haram have been arrested by Police
The Police Command in Borno said on Sunday that it had arrested a driver, Modu Mustapha, suspected to be purchasing fuel and food items for Boko Haram insurgents. Damian Chukwu, the Commissioner of Police in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri that the suspect was arrested after a tip-off by members …
