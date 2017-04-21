Brand New: ”Love No Go Die” – Olamide Mp3 Download

YBNL boss, Olamide is set to thrill his fans again.

The OWO BLOW crooner, took to IG a couple of minutes ago to announce that he will be dropping a new song today titled, LOVE NO GO DIE.

He shared the artwork of the new track and captioned it:

New Music out later today – Love No go die (produced by @youngjonn , mixed by @bbankssneh) sorry for the wait ??.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

