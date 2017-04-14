Brave African Man Wrestles Knife-Wielding Man In London Bus (Video)
‘I’m an African, you’ll never take my life!’: Man tackles thug wielding a knife on London bus This is the jaw-dropping moment a commuter heroically wrestled a knifeman who stormed a busy London bus in broad daylight. Footage captured the brave passenger tackling the thug and grabbing the huge knife off him on the number …
