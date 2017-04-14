Brazilian artist paints ‘biggest’ ever mural

Many painters struggle to get their work viewed but Brazilian street artist Eduardo Kobra won’t have a problem — his most recent work is billed as the biggest in the world. The prolific Kobra takes as his canvas the sides of the Cacau Show factory on one of the main highways into Sao Paulo, and …

The post Brazilian artist paints ‘biggest’ ever mural appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

