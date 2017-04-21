Breaking: Adeyanju, others arrested for staging peaceful protest against Kanu’s secret trial

The former Head of New Media for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Convener of pro-democracy and good governance group, Concerned Nigerians, Prince Deji Adeyanju has been reportedly arrested by men of the police force in Abuja.

Adeyanju was said to be arrested alongside another protester, Brian Jonah Dennis on the 21st of April, 2017 for staging a peaceful protest against the planned secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu.

In a series of tweets, the pro-democracy group’s convener revealed, “I am at the Unity Fountain and Officers of The Nigerian police are trying to stop me from entering the Unity Fountain park .”

“Over 300 Police officers have manned the Unity Fountain to stop the #NoToSecretTrial procession for Nnamdi Kanu.”

“All entrances to the Unity Fountain have been barricaded by officers of the Nigerian Police.”

Then he finally tweeted, “Arrested,” suggesting he had been arrested.

Recall that Prince Adeyanju had, yesterday, alleged that he received life threats from the security operatives comprising the Police, the army and the men of the Department of State Security Services, DSS after he was invited and persuaded to step-down the planned peaceful protest against the federal government’s insistence of a secret trial for the Biafran group leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to him, ““Just got out of a 1-hour meeting with Commissioner of Police of FCT.

In attendance was a Director of DSS and Brigade Commander of the Army.

“They said there’s security concerns over our rallies: #SayNoToSecretTrial of Nnamdi Kanu #FreeZakZakky

I asked what concern: No Answer.

“Then threats and more threats.

“I told them, rally will go on as planned tomorrow for #SayNoToSecretTrial and #FreeZakZakky on Wednesday.

“Then threats and more threats.

I told them, rally will go on as planned tomorrow for #SayNoToSecretTrial and #FreeZakZakky on Wednesday.

“The DSS guy said: Deji, we have never disturbed you in all your rallies. Why ZakZakky and Kanu “They have a major issue with ZakZakky & Kanu.”

Recall also that the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and other pro-Biafra supporters have been detained since October 14, 2015, by the DSS over alleged treasonable felony and illegal association preferred against them by the federal government.

Although the later charge was later struck out by the court wherein IPOB or Biafra was declared not an illegal association and Mr. Kanu and other detainees granted bail by various courts, the federal government has continued to detain them.

Consequently, the group who, in a statement signed by both its Convener, Prince Deji Adeyanju and its Secretary, Dr. John Danfulani, had given reasons for the planned peaceful protest, saying it became necessary to stage it because, such secret trial as being pushed by the federal government does not serve the interest of the course of justice.”

As at the time of filling this report, efforts to reach Mr. Adeyanju proved abortive while no statement had equally been gotten from the Police concerning the alleged arrest.



The post Breaking: Adeyanju, others arrested for staging peaceful protest against Kanu’s secret trial appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

