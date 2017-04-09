BREAKING: #BBNAIJA: Efe Emerges Winner Of The 2017 Big Brother Nigeria Reality TV Show

Fans favorite Efe Ejeba has emerged winner of the Big Brother Nigeria 2017 reality TV show.

Efe was crowned the winner “based on logistics” at the grand finale of the reality TV show, which was held on Sunday night.

He remained the last man standing after winning the hearts of majority of the reality TV fans ahead of 13 other housemates.

The young man – from Warri Delta State – who was born in Jos will go home with N25m cash and a brand new Sport Utility Vehicle.

Details later…

