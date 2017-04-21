Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Buhari appoints new chair for Nigeria’s electricity regulatory body, NERC

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari

The appointment came months after another professor rejected the post.

The post BREAKING: Buhari appoints new chair for Nigeria’s electricity regulatory body, NERC appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.