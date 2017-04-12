BREAKING! EFCC Discovers $38m and N23m Cash Hidden in House in Ikoyi

Men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have discovered another large sum of money in a house in Ikoyi, Lagos. According to Punch, The large amount of money was discovered by operatives from its Lagos Zone during a sting operation. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share The operatives uncovered about $38m, N23m and £27,000 from the apartment. More details later…

The post BREAKING! EFCC Discovers $38m and N23m Cash Hidden in House in Ikoyi appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

