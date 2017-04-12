BREAKING! EFCC Discovers $38m and N23m Cash Hidden in House in Ikoyi
Men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have discovered another large sum of money in a house in Ikoyi, Lagos.
According to Punch, The large amount of money was discovered by operatives from its Lagos Zone during a sting operation.
The operatives uncovered about $38m, N23m and £27,000 from the apartment.
More details later…
