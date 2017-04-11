BREAKING! Fire Guts FAAN Headquarters in Lagos
The headquarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos was on Tuesday engulfed by fire.
The fire affected some offices including the Audit, Communications and Engineering Departments.
A source at the FAAN fire service told NAN that the incident, which occurred around 7am, was caused by an electrical fault.
Although there were no casualties, files and other equipment belonging to the authority were completely destroyed.
Fatai Owoseni, the Lagos commissioner of police, and other top police officers were on ground to maintain law and order.
The incident caused heavy vehicular traffic around the airport and its environs.
As at the time of filing this report, firefighters from FAAN and the Lagos state fire service were still battling to completely put out the fire.
-NAN
The post BREAKING! Fire Guts FAAN Headquarters in Lagos appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG