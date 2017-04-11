BREAKING: Fire guts Nigerian airport authority headquarters
Witnesses say the fire broke out Tuesday morning just as officials were resuming for work.
The post BREAKING: Fire guts Nigerian airport authority headquarters appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG