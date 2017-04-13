BREAKING: Former CSO To Goodluck Jonathan, Gordon Obua is Dies of Heart Attack
A former Chief Security Officer to Ex-President Jonathan, Gordon Obua is reportedly dead. Obua had been detained by the DSS on Abuja since 2015.
Here’s what a faceboojk user, Wisdom Oneikpar Ikuli shared;
While I was still basking in the euphoria of my Marriage Anniversary today, little did I know fate was waiting patiently to hand me the saddest news of the 21st century.I just lost my
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG