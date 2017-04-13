BREAKING: Former CSO To Goodluck Jonathan, Gordon Obua is Dies of Heart Attack

A former Chief Security Officer to Ex-President Jonathan, Gordon Obua is reportedly dead. Obua had been detained by the DSS on Abuja since 2015.

Here’s what a faceboojk user, Wisdom Oneikpar Ikuli shared;

While I was still basking in the euphoria of my Marriage Anniversary today, little did I know fate was waiting patiently to hand me the saddest news of the 21st century.I just lost my

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

