Breaking: former transportation minister,drives Nnamdi Kanu out of Kuje Prison

Pro-Biafra agitator and leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has been freed from Kuje prison after meeting his bail conditions on Friday, April 28. Nigerian Pilot report that He was driven out of the detention facility by former transportation minister Osita Chidoka.

