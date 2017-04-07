Pages Navigation Menu

BREAKING: JAMB mock exams: UTME registration suspended from April 7-10

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in JAMB, News | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended registration as from 7-10 of April. JAMB, however, assured Nigerians especially the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) candidates and their parents that all hands are on deck to ensure the smooth conduct of this year’s UTME exercise. A statement by JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, on […]

