BREAKING: Lagos Confirms Plans To Execute Rev. King And Others On Death Row

There are very strong indications that the Lagos State Government will soon execute the General-Overseer of the Christian Praying Assembly, CPA, Chukwuemeka Ezeugo, a.k.a Rev. King, and others on death row in Lagos prisons.

PM News is reporting today that barring any last minute change of plans, King and all those who have been on death roll for long are among those set to have a date with the hangman’s noose.

The online newspaper quoted the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Adeniji Kazeem as confirming the development on Tuesday while speaking at a ministerial press conference.

Kazeem said: “Very soon, you will see the action of this government on that issues, we are reviewing the case on Rev. King and others on death roll.” “Lots of people are on death row, Rev. King is not the only one on death row, it is on the instruction of Ambode that I visited the prisons recently and I discuss the issue with the prison officials and they expressed concern.” “We are moving in that direction of signing. The prison officials said we need to look at that seriously. Those on death row are beginning to think they have some rights. We are going to move in that direction, you will hear from me, but I will not tell you the exact date.”

The Supreme court had on 27 February, 2016 upheld the judgment of the Appeal Court which passed death penalty on King, saying the condemned reverend must die by hanging.

