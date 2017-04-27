Breaking News: 2 Confirmed Dead After A Two-Storey Building Collapsed In Lekki, Lagos
Two people have died following the partial collapse of a two-storey building under construction in Lekki, Lagos. Work had been ongoing on the site located at NICON Town Estate, off Admiralty Way, Lekki, when the building fell, trapping workers beneath the debris.
Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, were on site shortly after the collapse today to help with resue opeartions. Sadly, 2 lives were lost, as revealed by LASEMA sources
