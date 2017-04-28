Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu finally leaves Kuje prison‎ (VIDEO)

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu finally leaves Kuje prison‎ (VIDEO)

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has been released from the Kuje Prison in Abuja. Kanu was freed after meeting the bail conditions granted him by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday. His lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor confirmed this to Punch on Friday. Ejiofor said his client met all […]

BREAKING: Nnamdi Kanu finally leaves Kuje prison‎ (VIDEO)

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.