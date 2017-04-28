BREAKING! Nnamdi Kanu Freed From Kuje Prison

Pro-Biafra agitator and leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has been freed from Kuje prison after meeting his bail conditions on Friday, April 28.

He was driven out of the detention facility by former transportation minister Osita Chidoka.

“Nnamdi Kanu left the prison at about 5pm after meeting the bail conditions,” Ejiofor told our correspondent on the telephone.

Justice Nyako had on Tuesday granted bail to Kanu, who along with three others are being prosecuted on charges bordering on treasonable charges.

She said Kanu was granted bail on health grounds.

The judge however barred the IPOB leader from granting press interview while on bail.

The judge also gave a stern warning to the defendant not to participate in any rally or be found in a crowd of more than 10 persons in the course of the bail.