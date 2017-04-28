Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BREAKING! Nnamdi Kanu Freed From Kuje Prison

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

BREAKING! Nnamdi Kanu Freed From Kuje Prison

Pro-Biafra agitator and leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has been freed from Kuje prison after meeting his bail conditions on Friday, April 28.

 

He was driven out of the detention facility by former transportation minister Osita Chidoka.

“Nnamdi Kanu left the prison at about 5pm after meeting the bail conditions,” Ejiofor told our correspondent on the telephone.

Justice Nyako had on Tuesday granted bail to Kanu, who along with three others are being prosecuted on charges bordering on treasonable charges.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

She said Kanu was granted bail on health grounds.

The judge however barred the IPOB leader from granting press interview while on bail.

The judge also gave a stern warning to the defendant not to participate in any rally or be found in a crowd of more than 10 persons in the course of the bail.

The post BREAKING! Nnamdi Kanu Freed From Kuje Prison appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.