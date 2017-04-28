Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu released
The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazzi Nnamdi Kanu has been released. Recall that earlier today, Kanu was reported to have fulfilled his bail conditions.
Details soon:
