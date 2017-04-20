Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: Over 30 feared dead at football viewing centre in Calabar

Posted on Apr 20, 2017

Over 30 people have been reported dead at a football viewing centre in Calabar, Cross River State capital after being electrocuted by a high tension cable that reportedly fell on them.

The football fans are said to have assembled at the centre to watch a UEFA Europa League quarter-final match.

According to Channels tvlive electricity cable broke from its mooring and fell on the football fans who had gathered at the centre to watch a UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht.

More details soon

