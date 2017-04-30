BREAKING: Police arrest ex-Governor Sule Lamido
As at 2.30 p.m. on Sunday, the former governor was still being held by the police.
The post BREAKING: Police arrest ex-Governor Sule Lamido appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
