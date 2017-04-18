Breaking: Police kills mastermind of Ikorodu killings
The Nigerian Police has said that the mastermind behind the killing of army and policemen in Ikorodu has been killed in a gun duel Tuesday morning.
Recalled that militants struck at Woodland Estate close to Ishawo Creeks and engaged security personnel in a gun duel.
