Breaking: Suspended SGF, Babachir Lawal dashes into Osinbajo’s office

By Nwafor Sunday

Not quite one hour gone, that the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Mr Muhammadu Buhari, suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, and the Director General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ambassador Ayo Oke over the huge cash recently discovered in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The reporting reaching us states that the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal is currently in a closed-door meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He arrived Osibanjo’s office in a couple of minutes after being suspended over his alleged complicity in the mismanagement of funds meant for the Presidential Initiative on North East.

Details soon

