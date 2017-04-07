Breaking: U.S. launches 50 missiles against Syria

The U.S. has launched a military strike on an airbase in Syria, a U.S. official has confirmed. The official says the airstrikes which consisted of dozens of tomahawk missiles have been completed.

Al Jazeera reports that fifty missiles launched at Syria after suspected chemical attack in Idlib province,

The attack follows a weapons attack in northern Syria Tuesday, in which Sarin gas was used, according to Turkey’s health minister.

