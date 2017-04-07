Pages Navigation Menu

Breaking: U.S. launches 50 missiles against Syria

Posted on Apr 7, 2017

The U.S. has launched a military strike on an airbase in Syria, a U.S. official has confirmed. The official says the airstrikes which consisted of dozens of tomahawk missiles  have been completed.

Iran conducts military exercise in response to Trump’s comments on enemies

Al Jazeera reports that fifty missiles launched at Syria after suspected chemical attack in Idlib province,

The attack follows a weapons attack in northern Syria Tuesday, in which Sarin gas was used, according to Turkey’s health minister.

The post Breaking: U.S. launches 50 missiles against Syria appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

