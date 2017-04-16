Breaking: ‘Yes’ wins 51.3% in Turkey referendum after 99% count

The ‘Yes’ campaign to give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expanded powers was on course to win a tightly-contested referendum on Sunday although the ‘No’ camp had closed the gap, according to initial results.

The ‘Yes’ campaign had won 51.3 percent of the vote while the ‘No’ campaign had mustered 48.7 percent, the election commission said in figures quoted by state news agency Anadolu, in a count based on 99 percent of the ballot boxes.

The post Breaking: ‘Yes’ wins 51.3% in Turkey referendum after 99% count appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

