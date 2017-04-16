Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breaking: ‘Yes’ wins 51.3% in Turkey referendum after 99% count

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The ‘Yes’ campaign to give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expanded powers was on course to win a tightly-contested referendum on Sunday although the ‘No’ camp had closed the gap, according to initial results.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
A supporter of the “yes” brandishes a picture of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan among other supporters waving flags during a rally near the headquarters of the conservative Justice and Development Party (AKP) on April 16, 2017 in Istanbul after the initial results of a nationwide referendum that will determine Turkey’s future destiny.
The “Yes” campaign to give Turkish President expanded powers was just ahead in a tightly-contested referendum but the ‘No’ was closing the gap, according to initial results. Turkey’s two main opposition parties on April 16, 2017 said they would challenge the results. / AFP PHOTO

The ‘Yes’ campaign had won 51.3 percent of the vote while the ‘No’ campaign had mustered 48.7 percent, the election commission said in figures quoted by state news agency Anadolu, in a count based on 99 percent of the ballot boxes.

The post Breaking: ‘Yes’ wins 51.3% in Turkey referendum after 99% count appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.