Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Breathe new life into dusty vinyl by digitizing your LPs (the right way)

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

There are all sorts of reasons for ripping records and storing them digitally, but what’s the best way to do it? We cover the different types of equipment and software available for ripping records at any price point in this comprehensive guide.

The post Breathe new life into dusty vinyl by digitizing your LPs (the right way) appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.