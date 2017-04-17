Brighton Gain Promotion to English Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion will play in the English Premier League next season after Monday’s results in the second division Championship assured them of one of the two automatic promotion places. The Seagulls have not played in the top flight since 1983 but will be locking horns with the elite teams once again next season.…

The post Brighton Gain Promotion to English Premier League appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

