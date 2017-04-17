Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brighton Gain Promotion to English Premier League

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Brighton and Hove Albion will play in the English Premier League next season after Monday’s results in the second division Championship assured them of one of the two automatic promotion places. The Seagulls have not played in the top flight since 1983 but will be locking horns with the elite teams once again next season.…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Brighton Gain Promotion to English Premier League appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.