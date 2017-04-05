Britain regrets 2013 decision after Syrian gas-attack – Minister

Britain’s Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Syrians were suffering the consequences of a decision taken by Britain and the U.S. in 2013.

Johnson said the decision of not to act following a gas attack in Syria despite having threatened that the use of chemical weapons was a “red line.”

He made the comment during an EU-hosted international conference on Syria which had been overshadowed by an apparent chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Idlib province on Tuesday that left at least 72 people dead.

“We made a historic decision, the UK and the U.S., back in 2013 not to respond to the crossing of the red line that everybody remembers: the use of gas at Ghouta.

“That, I’m afraid, vacated the field in Syria as everybody knows, and we are living today with the consequences.

“I’m afraid the people of Syria are living today with the consequences of that decision,” he said.

In August 2012, former U.S. president Barack Obama warned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that the use of chemical or biological weapons in Syria was a “red line” that should not be crossed.

In August 2013, a chemical weapons attack was carried out in the Ghouta area outside of Damascus killing more than 1,400 people.

The Syrian regime was accused of the attack.

While the U.S. was weighing military action, it decided against taking any military steps after the Syrian government agreed to eliminate its chemical weapons stash under a UN Security Council resolution.

However, chemical weapons attacks have continued.

UN investigators found last year that the Syrian government had carried out attacks using chlorine gas on three occasions since 2014.

The alleged chemical attack on Tuesday has been blamed on the Syrian government by the U.S. and several other countries.

The White House also blamed the Obama administration for failing to act more forcefully to prevent such attacks by the Syrian government.

“These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the previous administration’s weakness and irresolution,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said.

He pointed to Obama’s decision to draw a “red line” on chemical weapons as doing “nothing.”

The post Britain regrets 2013 decision after Syrian gas-attack – Minister appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

