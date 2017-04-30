Bruises Spotted On The Corpse Of Delta Politician Who Died In Police Custody (Photo)

Fresh reports have it that an autopsy has been carried out on former Director of Direct Labour Agency, Chief Lucky Ayomanor who allegedly died of cardiac arrest in the custody of the police in Sapele, Delta State. While the autopsy result is yet to be officially disclosed to the public, new photos show that the politician sustained bruises and also swollen eyes in the course of his arrest.

It was gathered that Chief Ayomanor was accosted and searched by the police, who were on a “stop” and “search” duty along Gana road in Sapele. It was alleged that a fully loaded revolver and pump action was discovered in the SUV of Chief Ayomanor after he was searched by the police.



The police immediately arrested the Community leader and a former Labour Party, Delta State House of Assembly Candidate in 2011 election, when he failed to provide the licence.

Chief Ayomanor was alleged to have fainted and was quickly rushed to the hospital by the police where he suddenly died.