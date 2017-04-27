Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari a ghost President, Aso rock not retirement home – Reno Omokri

Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a “ghost President.” Omokri, made the claim while reacting to the failure of the President to preside over the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday. Buhari had yesterday failed to preside over the FEC meeting […]

